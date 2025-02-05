Manchester City were busy in the transfer window. They spent a combined £180m on new signings, to help improve their really poor season so far. Pep Guardiola’s side face a Champions League knockout clash with Real Madrid and an uphill battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Two of the winter recruits for the Citizens came at centre-back. One of them was Vitor Reis, who made the move to East Manchester from Brazilian side Palmeiras for £29.6m. They also signed Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov from French outfit Lens for £33.6m plus add-ons.

The reigning Premier League champions also added depth in midfield and attack before the window slammed shut, signing Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush.

Why Man City signed Gonzalez and Marmoush

Guardiola’s side left things late on deadline day, signing Gonzlaez at the 11th hour. However, they brought him in from FC Porto for £50m, an important addition to the squad given their lack of midfielders.