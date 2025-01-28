In the world of football, few clubs have transformed their fortunes through the transfer market as dramatically as Manchester City.
Since being taken over by billionaire Sheikh Mansour and the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, the Sky Blues have invested over £2.2 billion in building some of the most formidable squads in football history.
City's transfer strategy has often centred around high-profile signings like Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez - players who bring immediate star power and impact. However, the club has also shown a keen eye for developing young talents with immense potential.
Academy graduate Phil Foden is a shining example of homegrown success, while signings like Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez have demonstrated City's ability to blend big spending with smart scouting and development.
This January has seen City flex their financial muscle once more, with three big-money recruits - including Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush - arriving to salvage what they can from a below-par campaign to this point.
Here, we rank Manchester City’s 20 most expensive transfers, with a detailed look at the top 10 players who have helped define an era of unprecedented success.
The 12 most expensive January window transfers of all time
Who is the most expensive mid-season addition in history?
|
Manchester City's most expensive signings of all time
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Fee
|
Signed from
|
Year
|
1
|
Jack Grealish
|
£100m
|
Aston Villa
|
2021
|
2
|
Josko Gvardiol
|
£77m
|
RB Leipzig
|
2023
|
3
|
Ruben Dias
|
£65m
|
Benfica
|
2020
|
4
|
Omar Marmoush
|
£63m
|
Frankfurt
|
2025
|
5
|
Rodri
|
£62.8m
|
Atletico Madrid
|
2019
|
=6
|
Joao Cancelo
|
£60m
|
Juventus
|
2019
|
=6
|
Riyad Mahrez
|
£60m
|
Leicester
|
2018
|
8
|
Aymeric Laporte
|
£57m
|
Athletic Club
|
2018
|
9
|
Jeremy Doku
|
£55.4m
|
Rennes
|
2023
|
10
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
£55m
|
Wolfsburg
|
2015
|
11
|
Matheus Nunes
|
£53m
|
Wolves
|
2023
|
12
|
Benjamin Mendy
|
£52m
|
Monaco
|
2017
|
13
|
Erling Haaland
|
£51.2m
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2022
|
14
|
Kyle Walker
|
£50m
|
Tottenham
|
2017
|
15
|
Raheem Sterling
|
£49m
|
Liverpool
|
2015
|
16
|
John Stones
|
£47.5m
|
Everton
|
2016
|
17
|
Leroy Sane
|
£46.5m
|
Schalke
|
2016
|
18
|
Kalvin Phillips
|
£45m
|
Leeds
|
2022
|
19
|
Bernardo Silva
|
£43m
|
Monaco
|
2017
|
20
|
Nathan Ake
|
£40m
|
Bournemouth
|
2020