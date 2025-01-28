In the world of football, few clubs have transformed their fortunes through the transfer market as dramatically as Manchester City.

Since being taken over by billionaire Sheikh Mansour and the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, the Sky Blues have invested over £2.2 billion in building some of the most formidable squads in football history.

City's transfer strategy has often centred around high-profile signings like Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez - players who bring immediate star power and impact. However, the club has also shown a keen eye for developing young talents with immense potential.

Academy graduate Phil Foden is a shining example of homegrown success, while signings like Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez have demonstrated City's ability to blend big spending with smart scouting and development.

This January has seen City flex their financial muscle once more, with three big-money recruits - including Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush - arriving to salvage what they can from a below-par campaign to this point.

Here, we rank Manchester City’s 20 most expensive transfers, with a detailed look at the top 10 players who have helped define an era of unprecedented success.

Manchester City's most expensive signings of all time

Rank

Player

Fee

Signed from

Year

1

Jack Grealish

£100m

Aston Villa

2021

2

Josko Gvardiol

£77m

RB Leipzig

2023

3

Ruben Dias

£65m

Benfica

2020

4

Omar Marmoush

£63m

Frankfurt

2025

5

Rodri

£62.8m

Atletico Madrid

2019

=6

Joao Cancelo

£60m

Juventus

2019

=6

Riyad Mahrez

£60m

Leicester

2018

8

Aymeric Laporte

£57m

Athletic Club

2018

9

Jeremy Doku

£55.4m

Rennes

2023

10

Kevin De Bruyne

£55m

Wolfsburg

2015

11

Matheus Nunes

£53m

Wolves

2023

12

Benjamin Mendy

£52m

Monaco

2017

13

Erling Haaland

£51.2m

Borussia Dortmund

2022

14

Kyle Walker

£50m

Tottenham

2017

15

Raheem Sterling

£49m

Liverpool

2015

16

John Stones

£47.5m

Everton

2016

17

Leroy Sane

£46.5m

Schalke

2016

18

Kalvin Phillips

£45m

Leeds

2022

19

Bernardo Silva

£43m

Monaco

2017

20

Nathan Ake

£40m

Bournemouth

2020

Here's a detailed look at Manchester City's 10 most expensive signings...

10 Kevin De Bruyne

£55m from Wolfsburg, 2015