In the world of football, few clubs have transformed their fortunes through the transfer market as dramatically as Manchester City.

Since being taken over by billionaire Sheikh Mansour and the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, the Sky Blues have invested over £2.2 billion in building some of the most formidable squads in football history.

City's transfer strategy has often centred around high-profile signings like Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez - players who bring immediate star power and impact. However, the club has also shown a keen eye for developing young talents with immense potential.

Academy graduate Phil Foden is a shining example of homegrown success, while signings like Ruben Dias and Julian Alvarez have demonstrated City's ability to blend big spending with smart scouting and development.

This January has seen City flex their financial muscle once more, with three big-money recruits - including Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush - arriving to salvage what they can from a below-par campaign to this point.

Here, we rank Manchester City’s 20 most expensive transfers, with a detailed look at the top 10 players who have helped define an era of unprecedented success.

Manchester City's most expensive signings of all time Rank Player Fee Signed from Year 1 Jack Grealish £100m Aston Villa 2021 2 Josko Gvardiol £77m RB Leipzig 2023 3 Ruben Dias £65m Benfica 2020 4 Omar Marmoush £63m Frankfurt 2025 5 Rodri £62.8m Atletico Madrid 2019 =6 Joao Cancelo £60m Juventus 2019 =6 Riyad Mahrez £60m Leicester 2018 8 Aymeric Laporte £57m Athletic Club 2018 9 Jeremy Doku £55.4m Rennes 2023 10 Kevin De Bruyne £55m Wolfsburg 2015 11 Matheus Nunes £53m Wolves 2023 12 Benjamin Mendy £52m Monaco 2017 13 Erling Haaland £51.2m Borussia Dortmund 2022 14 Kyle Walker £50m Tottenham 2017 15 Raheem Sterling £49m Liverpool 2015 16 John Stones £47.5m Everton 2016 17 Leroy Sane £46.5m Schalke 2016 18 Kalvin Phillips £45m Leeds 2022 19 Bernardo Silva £43m Monaco 2017 20 Nathan Ake £40m Bournemouth 2020

Here's a detailed look at Manchester City's 10 most expensive signings...

10 Kevin De Bruyne

£55m from Wolfsburg, 2015