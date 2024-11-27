Manchester City are currently on an unthinkable run of poor form. Pep Guardiola’s side have not won in their last six games, and their best result in that time was a 3-3 home draw against Feyenoord in the Champions League. They threw away a 3-0 lead in that game, conceding all three goals in the final 20 minutes.

The Cityzens did not win a single game in November, and face an incredibly tough trip to Anfield in the first game of December. It certainly seems like their current run could extend into the final month of the year.

There have been some incredibly disappointing individual performers in this winless run.

City’s worst performers in November

One of the players who has struggled the most over the past month is Josko Gvardiol. The defender has looked far from his best, making some clumsy mistakes which have not helped the Cityzens on this lean run they are on.

One of the Croatian’s worst games on this run came against Sporting in the 4-1 loss in the Champions League. As per Sofascore, he gave away a penalty and won just three from 11 duels as City were taken apart by a side coached by Ruben Amorim, who has since made the move to Manchester United.

Eling Haaland has also been a player who has struggled to perform at his best. Although the deadly Norwegian striker has incredibly high standards, he has scored just three goals in this run of six games without a win and was an unused substitute for one of those games. Two of those strikes came against Feyenoord, and the blame certainly cannot be put onto Haaland for the draw against the Dutch side.

Haaland form over last 6 games Opposition Result Competition Minutes Goals Tottenham 2-1 defeat Carabao Cup N/A N/A Bournemouth 2-1 defeat Premier League 90 0 Sporting 4-1 defeat Champions League 90 0 Brighton 2-1 defeat Premier League 90 1 Tottenham 4-1 defeat Premier League 90 0 Feyenoord 3-3 draw Champions League 90 2 Stats from Transfermarkt

Another of Guardiola’s most trusted players, Phil Foden, is also in poor form. It has been a disappointing campaign for the England international as it is, but he has just one goal involvement in the last six games.

He is someone who needs to get back to his very best in order to help City get back to winning ways.

Arguably City’s worst player in this run of form has been goalkeeper Ederson, however, who has seen his career at the Etihad Stadium spiral.

Why Pep's "best signing" must now be sold

The Brazil international was once considered Guardiola’s “best signing” as City manager. At least, that is what Dominic Farrell told the Manchester Evening News in October 2021. A little over three years on, however, and things are not so easy for the City number 31.

He has played 16 times this season, conceding 25 goals and keeping just three clean sheets. Shockingly, Ederson is just 15 goals away from equalling his worst season in terms of goals conceded for City, which is currently 40 in 2021/22, across all competitions.

This run of poor form for the Cityzens has seen the Brazilian let in 15 goals in five games, an average of three per game. Like Haaland, he was an unused substitute in one of the games on this winless streak.

The past week has been particularly poor for the former Benfica goalkeeper. He let in four goals against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, before conceding three against Feyenoord; there could certainly be a case to be made that he was at fault for all of the goals against the Dutch side.

Ederson must surely be feeling the pressure right now, and his place in the starting lineup is far from a guarantee. The £100k-per-week star could well be replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Last season, Guardiola described Ortega as “one of the best goalkeepers I’ve seen in my life”, following a superb one-on-one save against Spurs that essentially won City the Premier League.

After strong links to Saudi Arabia last summer, the Cityzens' number 31 might well be a target again in January or the 2025 summer window. If this lean run of form continues, it does not seem out of the question that City sell him, given they have Ortega as a more than capable option.

A huge amount is resting on City’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday. The legendary Spanish manager may decide to drop the Brazilian in favour of Ortega or could keep the faith in the man who has served him so well over the years.

Whatever the case, Ederson certainly needs to regain the form he showed over his first seven years at the Etihad Stadium, or could be sold in ruthless fashion.