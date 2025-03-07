The revamp is underway at Manchester City. Following what was a quiet summer window which saw only Savinho arrive - alongside the return of Ilkay Gundogan - the champions sprung into life in January, splashing the cash to bring in four fresh faces to bolster Pep Guardiola's ranks.

This hasn't been the season that was anticipated at the Etihad, yet Guardiola - fresh off the back of signing a new two-year deal - appears hungry to lead the club into its next phase, with the ageing squad in need of a significant rebuild.