Out of all 20 Premier League teams, Manchester City’s January transfer window was arguably the most productive.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola made four important signings who could all contribute to the future of the club, potentially helping usher in a new era at the Etihad.

Omar Marmoush, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov all joined City. The latter two are aged just 19 and 20, indicating that the future is bright in Manchester.

A midfielder in the form of Nico Gonzalez also arrived.

Manchester City's hunt for a new midfielder

The Citizens have desperately needed a new midfielder ever since Rodri went down with an ACL injury.

Those problems were only exacerbated against Arsenal on Sunday when they were torn to shreds by Arsenal.

So, what did the title holders do to try and fix this? During the window, City were showing some interest in re-signing midfielder Douglas Luiz, five and a half years since selling him to Aston Villa.

The Brazilian has failed to settle at Juventus, but no move materialised to re-join his former side this winter.