It has been an appalling few weeks for Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are on an unimaginable run of form, having won just one game in their last ten outings in all competitions. That victory came against Nottingham Forest, a 3-0 win in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

After Wednesday night’s loss to Juventus, Guardiola’s side have slipped to 22nd in the Champions League table, and their eight points place them just one point inside the playoff zone. They are really cutting it fine to qualify for the next round.

The Cityzens have been arguably let down by some of their star men this season.

City’s worst performers in 2024/25

It has certainly been a tough season for the 2022/23 treble winners, who are failing to live up to the expectations surrounding them after dominating English, and European football, for the last few seasons.

Phil Foden is one of the players who is struggling this term. The England international has looked a shadow of his former self, having won the PFA Player of the Year award for last season.

He has played 17 games in all competitions so far this term, scoring three goals and assisting two. His only goal contribution at home was a goal in a 5-0 thrashing of Sparta Prague.

Another player who has not performed well this season is new signing Savinho. The Brazilian joined the Cityzens over the summer for £30.8m from Troyes but has not managed to score his first goal in Blue yet. He has grabbed five assists in 20 games across competitions, but it has been a disappointing start to life in East Manchester.

Kyle Walker has been a key component of City’s success in the last few seasons, but he has had a rapid decline. Although he has played 14 times in all competitions, he has struggled. The Guardian journalist Ben McAleer explained there have been “clear indications of a Walker decline for months”, dating back to Euro 2024.

It has been sad for City fans to see their star players out of form and their new signings struggling to adapt. Someone who could fit in both of those categories is Ilkay Gundogan.

Gundogan’s stats in 2024/25

German midfielder Gundogan returned to Manchester City in the summer after spending a season away from the club at La Liga giants Barcelona. He signed a one-year deal with the option of a second season.

It was certainly an exciting move for the club, with outgoing Director of Football Txiki Begiristain full of praise for the midfielder. He called him an “exceptional” footballer, which is more than fair given what he achieved at the club in his first spell.

During his first stint as a Cityzen, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder played 304 games, scoring 60 goals and grabbing 38 assists. He played a crucial role in their trophy success, capping it off by winning the treble in 2022/23. That season, the German played 51 games, scoring 11 goals and grabbing eight assists.

However, this season the 34-year-old has been a far cry from that form. The City number 19 has played 21 games in all competitions, scoring twice and grabbing just one assist.

It is perhaps no coincidence that his poor performances have coincided with this lull in form for his team.

Gundogan stats by competition this season Stat Premier League Champions League Carabao Cup Games 14 6 1 Minutes 955 375 45 Full 90s 10.6 4.1 0.5 Goals 0 1 0 Assists 2 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

Football analyst and City supporter Umir explained earlier in the season that the German can, at times “look fatigued” and also “lacks a bit of sharpness”. It is fair to say the City legend has not left a lasting impression on supporters so far during his second spell

Given he is earning an eye-watering £230k per week at the Etihad Stadium, there is an argument to say that City got this signing wrong.

He has not been anywhere near as good as during his first spell, and for the money they spend on his weekly wage, it is an expensive investment for disappointing performances.

With Inter Milan reportedly keen to snap him up in 2025, perhaps it might be wise for Guardiola and co to cut this second stint short...