Manchester City and Newcastle United are set to meet at the Etihad Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, with the two sides returning to Premier League action after both prevailing in the FA Cup fourth round.

Heading into the match, City and Newcastle are level on points and goal difference, with the hosts sitting one place higher in fifth courtesy of goals scored.

Both sides will be hoping to continue their push for the top four, and there could be an opportunity to leapfrog Chelsea if results go their way.

Man City vs Newcastle team news