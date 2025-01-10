Manchester City have now made a breakthrough in their efforts to land their top attacking target this January, it has been revealed, with the club now a step closer to completing a massive deal.

Manchester City eyeing reinforcements

After an unprecedented poor run of form across the Premier League and Champions League, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been spurred into transfer action mid-season.

An injury to Rodri has left the Cityzens short of options in midfield, and they are expected to strengthen in that position before the transfer window slams shut amid links to the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Douglas Luiz and Nicolo Rovella to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

However, they are also keen to add more defenders to their ranks as persistent injuries have seen John Stones limited to just four Premier League starts across the first half of the campaign, while Kyle Walker's form has dropped off a cliff in the early parts of the campaign.

Then, they are also needing to add more firepower to their side following the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid over the summer, with only Erling Haaland scoring more than five goals for Guardiola's side this season and only two more players having managed more than two goals in the Premier League.

Now, they appear to have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of one of their targets, in a move that could be set to spark a series of moves in the transfer window.

Man City reach agreement with Marmoush

That comes as Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Manchester City have now reached "a full verbal agreement" with top attacking target Omar Marmoush ahead of a potential January move.

The Egyptian striker has begun the Bundesliga campaign in red-hot form, scoring 13 times and grabbing eight assists in just 15 outings across the German top flight, catching the eye of top clubs across Europe in the process.

Omar Marmoush in the Bundesliga 24/25 Appearances 15 Goals 13 Assists 8 Yellow Cards 2 Minutes per goal/assist 61

And it is Man City and Guardiola who have made their move first, having agreed personal terms for their "no.1 target". It is added that now Marmoush "wants to move" to the Etihad "immediately" and that he has informed Eintracht Frankfurt of his decision to do so.

However, a deal is not done yet, despite having agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old. That is because Frankfurt remain keen to hold out for around €80m (£67m). Manchester City are not willing to match this fee, but Sky Sports claim that they are ready to make an "approach" to Frankfurt in a bid to open negotiations over their star man, who ranks only behind compatriot Mohamed Salah for goal contributions across the top five European leagues so far this campaign.

Any agreement is likely to see Marmoush receive a handsome bump to his current £25,000 a week wages at the Etihad, with Man City's third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson currently taking home more than the prolific forward.

Should they be able to land the Egyptian, it could signal the start of Man City's revival for the second half of the season, with the club set to boast two of the most lethal players in Europe in their frontline.