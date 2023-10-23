Manchester City are now embroiled in a transfer pursuit for one of Europe's most talented players and will battle another huge club to land the player in the summer of 2024, according to reports.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester City will train on an artificial surface in Switzerland on Tuesday night as they prepare to face Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadium in midweek ahead of their bout in the Champions League.

The report states that Pep Guardiola and his men usually hold sessions at the City Football Academy before flying to away ventures; however, due to the challenges that playing on artificial pitches can provoke, the Catalan coach believes that getting used to the surface before facing the Swiss giants would be beneficial to his side.

In other news, the Premier League giants have reportedly started exploring a move to sign Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, who has emerged as a Man City transfer target; however, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are also waiting in the wings due to the Germany international having concerns about his game time at the Allianz Arena.

Musiala has been described as a "potential world beater" by sources close to the situation and his rise to prominence has provoked plenty of interest due to his match-winning quality and potential to develop even further as a player.

Speaking of young talent, in a recent interview involving City Football Group star Savinho, who is on the books of Girona, the 19-year-old has signalled his desire to get noticed by Guardiola's men and eventually be signed by Manchester City boss Guardiola.

In conversation with Marca, the Brazilian stated: "The City Group's project is first class, and I think that if I do it well, Manchester City will love me."

City Football Group - List of clubs fully/partially owned by CFG or that have some involvement Club name Nation club play in Manchester City England Melbourne City Australia New York City United States Yokohama F.Marinos Japan Montevideo City Torque Uruguay Girona Spain Sichuan Jiuniu China Mumbai City India Lommel SK Belgium ES Troyes AC France Bahia Brazil Palermo Italy Club Bolivar Bolivia

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is now a Man City transfer target and it is said that the Blues could look to acquire the Italy international in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea are also keen on Bastoni, who would cost in the region of €70 million (£61 million) to prize away from San Siro. The report also adds that Inter Milan have lined up Torino defender Perr Schuurs as a replacement for Bastoni in the event any departure goes through.

Bastoni, who has been labelled an "absolute dream" by journalist Dean Jones, has featured 173 times for Inter Milan in all competitions, notching three goals and 14 assists (Bastoni statistics - Transfermarkt).

Manchester City have a knack for securing elite talent in the transfer window and Bastoni could add some balance and composure to an already excellent backline.