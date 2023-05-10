Fans online have reacted after Erling Haaland's father Alfie was escorted out of a corporate box at the Santiago Bernabeu having allegedly been ‘insulting’ and ‘throwing food’ at Real Madrid supporters.

Why did Alfie Haaland get kicked out of the Bernabeu?

It was a clash of giants in the Champions League semi-final last night as Manchester City made the trip to Spain to take on Los Blancos.

The home team showed their class in a moment of brilliance from Vinicius Junior as the Brazilian blasted in a first-half rocket to give Madrid the lead.

City, however, managed to come away with a draw thanks to a similarly superb effort from Kevin de Bruyne, also drilled in from outside the box.

That was enough to see the game end all square at 1-1 and that scoreline suggests that goalscoring machine Haaland perhaps wasn't at his best on the night.

As per SofaScore, he finished the game with only 21 touches – this was the least of any player on either side to have started the game and is eight fewer than goalkeeper Ederson.

Watching on in the stands, it seems something apparently angered his father – although it might not have been Haaland's ineffective performance – as he was spotted in footage shared online having some sort of confrontation with Real Madrid fans.

As you can see, even as he's about to be escorted out, Alfie can't help but sarcastically smile and wave at the Santiago Bernabeu crowd below him as they sing "Adios".

The striker's father has since said: “Ok, Real Madrid fans were not happy we were celebrating KDB goal. Other than that, we had to move because Real Madrid fans were not happy with 1-1”.

With the footage being circulated on Twitter, it's safe to say some supporters didn't condone the behaviour.

Some fans certainly seem to think it means a move to Real Madrid is now unlikely for the £375k-per-week City star.

Either way, many of the City supporters loved it...