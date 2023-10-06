Manchester City, barring one slip-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers, have got off to an ideal start in the Premier League, sitting top, one point clear of Tottenham Hotspur in second. Pep Guardiola's side are only just getting going in all likelihood, too, especially with Kevin de Bruyne on his way back from injury, in what will only frustrate the rest of England's top flight.

The Citizens aren't perfect, however. Wolves proved that much when they overcame the treble winners 2-1 at Molinuex last time out. And that would have angered Guardiola, who will want his side to be as close to perfection as humanly possible, which could lead to future arrivals, including that of one particular Bundesliga star.

Man City transfer news...

Sticking to their trend, Man City once again spent big in the summer transfer window, splashing out a reported €241m (£208m) to welcome the likes of Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, and Josko Gvardiol. Those moves have since paid dividends, too, particularly with the arrivals of Doku and Gvardiol. The former has got off to a blistering start in a City shirt, scoring two goals, and assisting one in six games in all competitions.

The question as to just how you can even improve this City side, who won the treble last season, now comes to the fore. And that's where Alphonso Davies comes in. According to 90min, the Manchester club are eyeing a move for the Bayern Munich left-back, whose contract at the Allianz Arena comes to an end in 2025. If they do pursue the Canada international's signature, they may have to fight off competition from both Chelsea and Real Madrid, however.

The Bavarians reportedly want Davies to sign a new deal at the club, but talks were put on hold in the summer, according to his agent, Nick Huoseh, who said: "I can't talk much about [Bayern contract talks], we were talking at the beginning of the summer with the sporting director and the former general director, but everything was put on hold."

How fast is Alphonso Davies?

Since the exit of Joao Cancelo, Man City have been successful in finding solutions at left-back, but are still without a natural player for the role, truth be told. The likes of Nathan Ake, Gvardiol, and John Stones have all filled in well, in what is an inverted full-back position, but adding Davies, or someone similar, feels like the natural next step for City.

The temptation alone to welcome a player quicker than Kyle Walker after being the fastest player in last season's Champions League, may entice those at The Etihad, though Davies' ability, aside from his pace, is good enough to warrant such a move. The Canadian has earned high praise throughout his career, including from Premier League legend Ashley Cole, who told The Mirror back in 2020:

"Davies is playing in a great team that puts him in good positions. He’s so direct, he’s quick, he can go inside or outside. I played against him in the MLS and, obviously, he couldn’t combine there with players of the quality Bayern have.

"Moving to Bayern was a big step, it was a huge risk going from somewhere he was comfortable to play with top stars, but he has just improved – his timing, his understanding, when to go in behind, when to drag people out of position."