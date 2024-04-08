A "world-class" Manchester City star has made a big decision over his future, according to a significant update, with one key factor behind his reasoning.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola will want some impressive new signings to once again come in and freshen things up this summer, with various big names linked with moves to the Etihad of late. Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has been backed to move down the M62 this summer, having been one of the few shining lights in a disappointing season for the Blues. He is seen as a potential long-term successor for John Stones, possessing some similar attributes to the current Cityzens star.

Meanwhile, Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar has also been linked with a move to City, should Stefan Ortega move on, with the Serbian making a combined 18 appearances in Serie A and the Europa League this season.

Perhaps the most exciting option to emerge recently is Bayern Munich superstar Jamal Musiala, however, with the 21-year-old possibly keen on sealing a return to England in the summer window, having joined the Bundesliga giants from Chelsea back in 2019.

It is also essential that City's current big stars remain at the club moving forward, with one encouraging recent update suggesting that Rodri is set to be handed a big-money new deal. The Spaniard is arguably his side's most influential performer, having now gone a record 60 matches unbeaten in the Premier League.

Now, a big update has emerged regarding another undisputed City legend, in what represents worrying news for supporters.

"World-class" Man City ace wants to leave

According to a new claim from Football Insider, Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva wants to leave this summer, citing the bad weather in England as a reason for his decision. He wants a "better style of living" away from his current location, suggesting that a move abroad is now on the cards at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has been linked with moves away from the Etihad in the past, but ended up staying put, and he now has 345 appearances to his name, winning five Premier League titles and one Champions League, among numerous other trophies.

The £300,000-a-week star has been hailed as "world-class by pundits on Sky Sports News, while Guardiola has waxed lyrical over one of his favourite players he has ever coached in his career.

"I have been lucky to coach some very good players for Barca and Bayern. He is one of the best players I ever trained in my life, ever. He is something special as a football player. "Bernardo is a football player, he can play everywhere because he understands the game perfectly and every action with and without the ball."

Granted, Bernardo does turn 30 in August, so some could see sense in cashing in on him this summer, but he is showing absolutely no sign of being past his best.