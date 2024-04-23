Manchester City are looking to sign a current Premier League star, with contact already made over a possible transfer.

Man City transfer rumours

Despite being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid earlier this month, it promises to be a busy end to the season, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to retain the Premier League title and the FA Cup.

Off the pitch, Etihad officials could also be busy when it comes to buying and selling ahead of the 2024/25 season, with Jack Grealish the latest player to be linked with a move away. Bernardo Silva continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, but there have been a number of incoming rumours.

For example, Crystal Palace star Michael Olise appears to be a target, as well as Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, who City are reportedly willing to break the bank for.

Former academy gem Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with a return to Manchester as the long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, and a new update suggests contact has been made for a possible Rodri partner.

Man City make Bruno Guimaraes approach

According to 90min, Man City are looking to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes and have approached the player's camp over a move. The report states that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are contenders to sign the Brazilian midfielder, with the Gunners also looking at Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

City’s interest in Guimaraes comes as the club are ‘looking for a player to compliment Rodri and like the fact Guimaraes can play as a number six or a number eight’. However, the report adds that even though Newcastle need to bring in some funds to comply with FFP, they would love to keep Guimaraes, so his £100m release clause may need to be triggered.

Guimaraes has been a regular at St James’ Park since joining in 2022 and has gone from strength to strength, with his Transfermarkt valuation doubling to a career-high €85m since moving to England. He has now made more than 100 appearances for Newcastle, 44 of which have come during the current campaign, and Guimaraes quickly received praise from Magpies legend Alan Shearer as well, who said in 2022.

“He was superb. Man of the match for me was Bruno. The way he handles that ball under pressure and is able to ping that ball into the forward players, he’s so comfortable on the ball, particularly if you give him this amount of space.”

23/24 - FBref Rodri Bruno Guimaraes Goals 7 4 Assists 7 6 Expected assists 3 5.2 Progressive passes received 48 61 Tackles 57 72 Blocks 27 46 Interceptions 20 29

Capable of playing as a holding or central midfielder, you could argue that a Rodri and Guimaraes partnership in midfield could be dominant for City, and if the club get their way, we may see that at the Etihad come August.