Manchester City are reportedly keen on completing the signing of a "strong" £40m midfielder on loan before the end of deadline day, according to a new transfer update.

Latest Man City news

Pep Guardiola's side are still reeling after their 4-2 defeat away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night, leaving them in a perilous position when it comes to reaching the knockout stages next week.

On the plus side, City have signed Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankurt, in a deal that has the potential to be hugely exciting, given how impressive the Egyptian's season has been to date. The 25-year-old already has 15 goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga in 2024/25, and could provide Guardiola with the extra firepower that he craves.

The Citizens are unlikely to be done there when it comes to January and summer additions, however, with Bayern Munich legend Joshua Kimmich linked with a move to Etihad. The German is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and he would be a high-profile fresh face.

Meanwhile, Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has also emerged as an option for City, being seen as a replacement for Kyle Walker, who has joined AC Milan on loan for the second half of the season.

Man City eyeing "strong" £40m signing

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Manchester City are interested in signing former midfielder Douglas Luiz during the January transfer window. The Brazilian, who is currently at Juve after a £40m move from Aston Villa, is "seen as a stopgap option" by the reigning Premier League champions, rather than the "long-term answer" at the heart of Guardiola's midfield.

Luiz could be an interesting option for City, with the 26-year-old knowing the club well from his younger days, even though he never made a senior appearance for them after joining as a 19 year-old. He has huge Premier League experience, enjoying 175 outings in the competition in a Villa shirt, while Guardiola has heaped praise on him in the past.

"He’s a guy who plays all of the minutes. He’s an important player for Aston Villa. A guy who’s clever with the ball, so physically strong. He’s a lovely, lovely guy. Today, when he was involved in the game, defensively, offensively, he was good."

City's midfield has been a huge issue ever since Rodri suffered ACL damage early in the campaign, with Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne all now in their 30s, struggling to provide the energy that they once did.

At 26, Luiz would be a younger option to come in and solve that problem in the middle of the park, proving capable of covering ground and providing box-to-box dynamism.

Granted, a short-term loan deal feels most likely, but if the former Villa man did come in and excel, Guardiola could decide that he wants to retain him for longer than that.