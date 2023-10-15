Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be eyeing a move for an exciting new player to bolster the ranks at the Etihad Stadium in 2024, according to reports.

As per The Daily Mirror, who have delivered a transfer update on Kalvin Phillips, the England international is reportedly yet to decide whether he will depart the Etihad Stadium in the January transfer window. City proposed a loan exit for Phillips during the summer; however, he was determined to fight for his place at the club. Nevertheless, opportunities have continued to be few and far between for the ex-Leeds United man. His agency, CAA Stellar, are now believed to be fielding calls regarding interest in his services amid links to Newcastle United and Everton, among other sides.

In other events that could further complicate Phillips' chances of receiving regular minutes, TEAMtalk have reported some Man City transfer news on Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, who would be of 'huge interest' to the Sky Blues in the event he becomes available to move. Kimmich indicated he was unsettled at the Bundesliga giants during the summer and his contract only runs until the summer of 2025 at the Allianz Arena, which majorly appeals to Guardiola due to the Germany international's ability to play in both midfield and defence.

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov is claimed to be another Man City transfer target; however, the Citizens will face stiff competition to sign the 21-year-old, who is being courted by Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion and two unnamed clubs in Portugal.

Brighton await Manchester City on October 21st at the Etihad Stadium upon their return from international duty, presenting a first opportunity for the Citizens to recover from their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in north London before the break in the Premier League.

Manchester City's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion (H) Etihad Stadium Champions League Young Boys (A) Wankdorf Stadium Premier League Manchester United (A) Old Trafford Premier League Bournemouth (H) Etihad Stadium Champions League Young Boys (H) Etihad Stadium

Man City transfer news; Dani Olmo

According to a Man City transfer update from Football Insider, RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo is someone who Guardiola is keen on and the Citizens are ready to step up their pursuit of the Spain international next summer if he ends up on the market.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also hot on his tail; nevertheless, RB Leipzig are reluctant to lose another prize asset following the summer sales of Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai. Barcelona could also enter the race for Olmo if their financial situation allows for a big-money signing.

Labelled an "incredible" player by Guardiola back in 2019, it is easy to see why the 52-year-old is a big fan of Olmo's work. In 2023/24, the 25-year-old has already netted five goals and laid on one assist in his opening four appearances (Dani Olmo stats - Transfermarkt). Looking forward, Olmo could help to provide an ideal link between City's attack and midfield if he were indeed to arrive at the Etihad Stadium from Germany, making this one to watch.