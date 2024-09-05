Manchester City are said to be interested in signing two players from the same club next year, according to a new report.

The Blues have just come out of what was a quiet summer transfer window for them, as they added just two players to their already very talented squad. The lack of activity hasn’t stopped them from making another strong start to the season, as they have won three out of three so far.

Man City keen on Ousmane Diomande

It was clear that City and Pep Guardiola weren’t going to do transfer business for the sake of it. They were only going to bring players into the squad that they needed and felt would improve their team.

So, while the transfer window has just shut, it looks as though the Premier League side already have their eyes on what business they may do in 2025. It was reported on Wednesday that Man City have an interest in signing Ousmane Diomande from Sporting CP. The report states that Guardiola is a huge admirer of the defender, and they could look to beat the strong competition for his signature by making a move for him next year.

Despite the Blues already having a bundle of options in the centre of defence, the fact that Guardiola is personally pushing to sign the player is said to be pushing the scales in their favour.

Diomande's Sporting stats Apps 60 Goals 4 Assists 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Diomande, who has been with Sporting since January 2023, has so far played 60 times for the club, as his career has progressed significantly in the last 18 months. The Portuguese side would obviously like to keep hold of the centre-back for a little longer, but they will also understand the market, and it is said that they would be looking for €40 million, which is roughly £34 million. As well as eyeing a deal for Diomande in 2025, Man City also have their eye on two other players.

Man City now eyeing blockbuster double signing in 2025

According to reports in Spain, relayed by Caught Offside, Manchester City have placed Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich on their transfer shortlist for 2025. The report states that the Premier League side plans to strengthen in midfield next year, and they have identified the duo as two players who can do that.

Musiala is considered one of the brightest prospects in world football, and his ability to score goals and create chances has put him on the radar of not only City but also Liverpool and Barcelona. The Germany international has been described as “sensational” by football writer Raphael Honigstein.

Meanwhile, Kimmich, who is said to earn €19.5 million a year, (about £16 million), is seen as the ideal replacement for Rodri, who could be a target for Real Madrid next summer, although City are also keen on tying the Spaniard down to a new contract.

Guardiola has worked with Kimmich before during their time at Bayern Munich, and therefore, his adaptation to the City team could be quick and effective. The report goes on to add that Man City’s financial power could be decisive in closing both transfers and ensuring they continue to compete at the highest level.