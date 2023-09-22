Manchester City are on the verge of announcing a double deal at the Etihad Stadium involving two exciting youngsters.

What's the latest news involving Manchester City?

The Cityzens take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium; however, they will be without the services of Bernardo Silva, who was substituted off against Crvena zvezda with an unspecified injury, as per BBC Sport. Manchester City are yet to lose a single home match in 2023 and have registered 63 goals in the process, now looking to keep their perfect domestic start to the campaign alive too, conceding just three goals.

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson has spoken to Sky Sports regarding several aspects of life at Manchester City and has taken delight in the Sky Blues success of last campaign, stating: "Honestly, last season is difficult to describe. To be able to win so many titles, only one team in England had ever done that before and that was Manchester United many years ago.

He then added: "So, for us to do it again and be able to repeat that feat was sensational. It was a fantastic year for all of us, but it's really hard to pick out specific moments that stand out. "For sure, what does stand out is being with our families, with my children. For all of us, they are moments that really stick in the memory."

In other news, The Athletic report that Crystal Palace are set to open contract talks with playmaker Eberechi Eze, who Manchester City considered in the summer as a target following Kevin De Bruyne's lengthy injury lay-off.

Who are Manchester City signing?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on social media platform X regarding Manchester City's impending double deal to sign two young talents outside of the transfer window, stating: "Manchester City will formally complete both Divine Mukasa and Harrison Parker deals today — documents being signed, then time to announce. Parker joins from Man United, exclusive news confirmed — Mukasa joins from West Ham. Two more for their ambitious Academy."

Of course, this follows the trend of Manchester City recruiting top talent not just at first-team level but at the academy stage to develop youngsters in the hope they will one day represent the senior side.

The Sun add that Harrison Parker was offered a contract by Manchester United; nevertheless, the Red Devils were unwilling to break their wage structure and meet his demands for a higher pay packet. Parker joined Manchester United from Arsenal in 2021 and will be joined by Divine Mukasa - the pair will link up with the Cityzens Elite Development Squad, who have secured three consecutive Premier League 2 titles.

Despite this, they have actually started this campaign in an inconsistent patch of form, recording one win, one draw and two losses in their opening four matches. Both players would meet homegrown requirements, which in turn could aid Manchester City's Financial Fair Play obligations as they could sell them on for pure profit in the future.