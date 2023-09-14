Manchester City could be set to lose another first-team star, with a new report claiming that he’s being targeted by the same club who are also looking to sign Bernardo Silva.

What's the latest transfer news at Man City?

Over the summer, Pep Guardiola signed four fresh faces in the form of RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, Wolves’ Matheus Nunes, Rennes' Jeremy Doku and Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic, strengthening his defensive, midfield and attacking ranks, but there were also a big number of outgoings.

Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer were the four big players to leave the club on a permanent basis, whilst the hierarchy also sanctioned loan moves for the likes of Joao Cancelo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, as per Transfermarkt.

At the Etihad Stadium, Silva has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona despite recently signing a contract extension, and another integral member of the squad that the Camp Nou outfit have now brought onto their future transfer radar is apparently Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has undoubtedly been the boss’ standout performer since putting pen to paper from Borussia Dortmund last summer, and therefore, the striker has emerged as a target and could be following in his teammate’s footsteps by swapping the Premier League for La Liga if the latest update is to be believed.

Is Erling Haaland leaving Man City?

According to 90min, Barcelona are “manoeuvring themselves to be a contender” in the race for Haaland.

Real Madrid have always appeared the most likely to secure his services should he leave the Etihad, but Xavi’s side are now “preparing to make their own move” for the talisman who they view as a “viable option” to succeed the 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski.

Guardiola’s star has a €200m (£172m) release clause included in his contract, and whilst this can only be activated from 2025 onwards, that hasn’t stopped his admirers from plotting a future swoop.

The M11 outfit are working to get a new long-term deal in place, but as it stands, there is “little motivation” from the player’s side to remove the current clause in his terms, hinting that his camp would be open to an exit in the coming years.

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored?

Following his arrival at Man City, Haaland has clocked up an unbelievable 68 contributions (58 goals and ten assists) in just 59 appearances, with this extremely prolific form having seen him dubbed a “monster” in the final third by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-footed machine has also recorded a total of 18 shots so far over the course of the current campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, with his positive impact having made a huge difference when it comes to securing silverware.

The Rafaela Pimenta client, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline if needed, has helped the club to secure four group trophies since joining in July 2022, and there’s no doubt that should he stay, that number is only set to increase in the seasons to come.