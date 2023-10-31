Highlights Manchester City are eyeing the signing of an impressive midfielder, joining Newcastle United and Aston Villa in the pursuit of Exequiel Palacios, a World Cup winner with Argentina.

Palacios, currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen, has been a key player for the top-ranking Bundesliga side, featuring in all nine league games this season and starting eight of them.

At 25 years old, Palacios has the potential to be a valuable understudy for Rodri and could even be an upgrade over Kalvin Phillips, who may leave the club. His signing would strengthen Manchester City's midfield options.

Manchester City are tussling with a number of Premier League clubs for the signing of a "superb" midfielder, a fresh transfer rumour has claimed.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side were in imperious form on Sunday afternoon, heading to Manchester United and comprehensively outplaying their rivals in the derby. In the end, City cruised to a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and Phil Foden also finding the net, further suggesting that they are again very much the team to beat in the Premier League title race.

Guardiola did plenty of transfer business during the summer window, bringing in the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku, among others, while players such as Ilkay Gundogan and Aymeric Laporte left the club for pastures new. City always look willing to do some interesting transfer business at any opportunity, and January isn't too far away, giving them another chance to bolster their squad.

With Kevin De Bruyne still absent through injury, and Kalvin Phillips potentially leaving the club at that point, it looks as though they are eyeing up one impressive midfielder to come in.

Man City want Exequiel Palacios

According to an update from TNT Sports [via Sport Witness], Manchester City are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacio in January, but they face competition for his signature. Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also in the conversation to snap up the Argentine, in what is described as a "tantalising opportunity" for the player to head to the Premier League. It is also stated that all three English sides are "seriously considering the possibility" of signing Palacios.

While some may feel that City already have an embarrassment of riches at their disposal in midfield, Palacios could be an outstanding signing if their interest proves to be genuine. The 25-year-old is now a World Cup winner, having tasted glory with Argentina last year, and Palacios' stats show that he featured three times in the tournament, doing his bit for his country. He appears to be a key man for a Leverkusen side currently who are top of the Bundesliga ahead of German giants Bayern Munich, featuring in all nine league games this season and starting eight of them.

Journalist Zach Lowy once heaped praise on Palacios back in 2019, at a point when he was a big young talent, saying of him:

"Hard to believe Exequiel Palacios is only 20. Kid's got it all - a superb weight on his final ball, pausa, nonstop running from box to box, great decision-making - and he's learning from one of the best managers in the world in Marcelo Gallardo. Florentino missed out on a gem."

At 25, Palacios is seemingly at a great point in his career, having enough experience under his belt was also still being a relatively young player, and he is someone who could be a great understudy for Rodri, also earning plenty of playing time because Guardiola likes to shuffle his lack so often. As mentioned, Phillips could head out somewhere else on loan, having struggled to make the grade at the Etihad, and the Leverkusen ace could even prove to be an upgrade on the England international.