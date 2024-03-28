After stepping up in place of the injured Ederson at Manchester City recently, Stefan Ortega has reportedly attracted interest from around Europe and the Middle East, creating a potential problem for Pep Guardiola to solve this summer.

Man City transfer news

Showing their human side for the first time in a long time so far this season, Manchester City could be set for a busy summer transfer window, as Guardiola looks to avoid making a habit of three-team title races in the Premier League. With that said, the Cityzens have already been linked with moves for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in two big-money deals.

It could be exit news that first steals the headlines at The Etihad this summer, however, with Ortega attracting plenty of interest. With the goalkeeper's current contract running out in the summer of 2025, it wouldn't be a surprise if City did decide to cash in whilst they can too, before beginning their search for a replacement.

The 31-year-old has seamlessly slotted in to replace Ederson when the Brazilian has been unavailable this season, but in doing so has proved his ability to act as a starting option elsewhere. Now, reports suggest that if Ortega will leave, City have in turn looked towards the Serie A.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Manchester City are interested in signing Mile Svilar from AS Roma this summer, while there is also interest from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, negotiations look set to be difficult with Roma, given that the Italian giants want to keep hold of their goalkeeper in the case of Rui Patricio's exit and reportedly plan on offering him a new deal on top of his current contract, which expires in 2027. But money is rarely an obstacle for those at The Etihad, meaning they usually get what they desire in the transfer market.

"Phenomenal" Svilar can take Ortega's place

Svilar, still just 24-years-old, can take Ortega's place as the current City man potentially looks elsewhere for minutes. What's more, when considering the fact that the latter is now 31-years-old, it won't be too long before Guardiola needs to look for a replacement anyway, meaning that a move to sign Svilar this summer comes at a more ideal time than ever.

Stats Per 90 (via FBref) Mile Svilar Stefan Ortega Goals against 1.33 1.30 Save percentage 73.3% 75% Saves 3.67 3.91 Passes attempted 34.5 46.5

Svilar also received Jose Mourinho's approval before the former Chelsea boss even joined Roma, with the self-proclaimed Special One dubbing the goalkeeper as a "phenomenon" and an "amazing" prospect. Still entering his prime, the only obstacle standing between Man City and their ability to convince Svilar may well prove to be game time. The Serbian needs minutes when at his best and there's no guarantee of that ahead of Ederson.