Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has personally highlighted an overseas defender that he would like to sign next summer, according to a new report.

Man City's summer signings

The Blues secured four fresh faces over the summer in the form of Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic, but one area of the pitch that the club failed to strengthen before the transfer deadline was at left-back.

The Etihad Stadium outfit only have Sergio Gomez as their natural option in that particular position, with the likes of Gvardiol and Nathan Ake having provided cover there despite being centre-backs at heart, so it’s clear that the manager needs to enter the market to bolster his ranks.

Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco appears to have emerged as a potential candidate having impressed during his 109 senior appearances since graduating from the club’s academy, to the point where he’s already previously attracted interest from three clubs in the Premier League (Transfermarkt - Dimarco statistics).

The Italy international has received attention from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Newcastle, but with the trio of top-flight teams yet to make an official move for the 25-year-old, the board are looking to swoop in and take him from under the nose of their rivals.

Man City considering bid for Federico Dimarco

According to InterLive.it (via Sport Witness), Man City are considering a bid for Dimarco. Guardiola has reportedly “identified” the defender as the perfect target, with his “footballing esteem” towards the player having been known for months, where he’s hoping he can tempt him to join with an offer of €60m (£52m).

Despite January being the next transfer window to open, it’s believed that this is a deal that would instead be visited next summer.

Dimarco is a "key asset" with brilliant crossing

Despite naturally being a full-back, Dimarco is much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game when using his pace to burst down the flank, having racked up five contributions (four assists and one goal) in nine outings this season in the Serie A.

Sponsored by Adidas, the left-footed ace has also recorded 72 crosses since the start of the current campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Inter Milan statistics), with his involvement seeing him hailed a “key asset” by journalist Josh Bunting.

Federico Dimarco's Style Of Play Likes to cross Likes to play long balls Plays the ball off the ground often Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

Guardiola’s target is even a versatile operator having been deployed at centre-back and higher up in the midfield alongside his usual role at left-back, so his ability to provide injury cover in positions outside of his own could make him a valuable addition at the Etihad Stadium.

Finally, Dimarco already knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured six trophies since the start of his career, so he would be able to match the winning mentality of the current squad who are already at Manchester City.