Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation of a new central player, but a fresh report has revealed that there are four other clubs who are also looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Man City's season so far

The Sky Blues have made an impressive start to the new campaign having won eight and lost just two of their opening ten games, meaning that they currently find themselves third in the table and are level on points with Arsenal on 24.

Victories Defeats Burnley (1-0) Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1) Newcastle United (1-0) Arsenal (1-0) Sheffield United (2-1) Fulham (5-1) West Ham United (3-1) Nottingham Forest (2-0) Brighton and Hove Albion (2-1) Manchester United (3-0)

Having secured all three points in some fashion during last weekend’s derby, Pep Guardiola’s side will be confident that their squad are able to achieve big things this term, but that hasn’t stopped chiefs from considering who they could bolster their ranks with next year.

Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is one of the players to have emerged as a target having impressed during his 116 senior appearances since graduating from their academy (Transfermarkt - Wirtz statistics), but the 20-year-old is also attracting significant interest from several other potential suitors.

Man City chiefs impressed by Florian Wirtz

According to TEAMtalk, Man City are keen on Florian Wirtz, but they aren't alone.

“TEAMtalk understands Chelsea and Manchester City are among five Premier League clubs keeping an eye on sensational midfield talent Florian Wirtz, while two other European giants also admire him.

"Insiders are sure that a mid-season transfer in January is not on the cards, but the prospect of a summer move feels real.

"Manchester City are also among his key admirers in English football and the recruitment staff of the Treble winners have been hugely impressed with his progression in senior football.”

Florian Wirtz's style of play

Being an attacking midfielder, Wirtz is naturally much stronger in the offensive aspect of his game where he’s made an excellent beginning to the new season, posting 13 contributions (eight assists and five goals) in the same number of matches across all competitions.

The Germany international, who is sponsored by Adidas, also currently ranks in the 97th percentile for most successful take-ons which shows that he loves to use his athletic pace to dribble past his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third (FBRef - Wirtz statistics).

Xabi Alonso’s “elite talent”, as hailed by football scout Jacek Kulig, is even a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the grass since the start of his career, including two roles in the centre and everywhere across the frontline, so his ability to provide cover is another attractive attribute.

Furthermore, Wirtz only pockets £41k-per-week (Bayer Leverkusen salaries), meaning that he is a more than affordable option for chiefs because he would be their fourth-lowest earner on the books (Man City salaries), making this a no-brainer of a deal to pursue should the ideal opportunity present itself.