Manchester City sent representatives to watch an exciting target in action last weekend as Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his squad, as per reports.

The Blues have made a typically strong start to the Premier League campaign and look to be in a good position to challenge for their fourth title in four successive campaigns. Summer signings Jeremy Doku, Matheus Nunes, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic have all made a tangible impact since arriving at the Etihad Stadium; nevertheless, more incomings and outgoings will occur in January as Guardiola looks to get his squad into shape ahead of the second period of the season.

In a recent shock transfer update from Four Four Two, Manchester City are believed to be keen on Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo; nevertheless, there isn't documentation of the type of fee Guardiola's men may need to fork out to land the 18-year-old.

Only a handful of players have crossed the divide in Manchester over recent years, with the last to play for both clubs being Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, who featured prominently in the City youth set-up before moving on to Borussia Dortmund.

Nevertheless, Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne could be set to walk through the exit door next summer, with Saudi Pro League big-spenders Al Nassr believed to be eyeing a swoop for the Belgium international. Reportedly, the 32-year-old was sounded out over a move to the Middle East during the summer transfer window; however, no official bid was made by Al Nassr, who are keen to bring in a string of high-profile players to accompany the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo Brozovic at Al-Awall Park.

Now, it looks as if Manchester City have been keeping tabs on a player who could potentially provide competition to De Bruyne or even replace the veteran, according to new developments.

Manchester City scout Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz

According to 90min, Manchester City sent scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen man Florian Wirtz last weekend, as his side defeated Hoffenheim 3-2 away from home in the Bundesliga.

Florian Wirtz's statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 15 Goals 6 Assists 9

Germany international Wirtz opened the scoring during the encounter in an impressive display, which will only increase Manchester City's admiration toward his talent, which is said to go back several years. Argentinian midfielder Exequiel Palacios was also in action for the visitors and is rumoured to be a player that the club are also examining.

From an offensive standpoint, Wirtz has been in exceptional form this term for Bayer Leverkusen, recording an average of two shots, 2.5 key passes and 2.5 dribbles per match in the Bundesliga (Wirtz statistics - WhoScored).

Labelled a "great player" by Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, the 20-year-old has no shortage of elite-level suitors, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern themselves also believed to be in the hunt to sign Wirtz.

As his stock continues to rise, it may only be a matter of time before Wirtz swaps the BayArena for a fresh challenge as he continues to catch the eye of the world's best sides.