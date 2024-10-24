Manchester City are interested in joining Arsenal in the race to sign an impressive forward, according to a recent report. The Blues continued their fine start to the season by brushing aside Sparta Prague on Wednesday night in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola showed once again the embarrassment of riches he has at his disposal, but that isn’t stopping them from eyeing new recruits ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

Man City transfer news

The Blues have a wealth of options in their squad, and while that helps them in their various competitions, it can also be a hindrance, as players don’t get regular minutes. Matheus Nunes is one player who struggles for regular game time, and according to a new report, City are ready to sell Nunes at the end of the season.

The midfielder is keen to fight for a place in the starting XI, and while he was handed a start against Sparta Prague and may be handed another one on the weekend against Southampton, the Blues are ready to cash in. İlkay Gündoğan’s arrival has pushed him down the pecking order, and a departure is likely unless he impresses.

Meanwhile, as Nunes may be on his way out, City have their eyes on adding a very talented player to their squad. The Blues have shortlisted Raphinha as a possible transfer target, but the Brazilian isn’t considered a priority signing at this stage. City have been keeping an eye on the player for over a year and a half, and the club also have their eye on another attacker, one who has been excelling in Portugal.

Man City eyeing Viana's connections to hijack Arsenal for Gyokeres

According to The Mirror, Manchester City are eyeing a move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres. The forward has been in sensational form since joining the Portuguese outfit from Coventry, and while City are keeping an eye on the player, Arsenal are also fans of the striker.

Gyokeres, who has been described as “unplayable” by former Coventry City teammate Maxime Biamou, joined Lisbon in July 2023 and has been electric in front of goal, and that has seen him linked with a move to the Premier League.

This report states that Gyokeres is being considered as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, who is attracting interest from Real Madrid and is said to have a release clause of £125 million, which expires in 2027. City are said to be trying to tie down the Norwegian to a new contract, but those attempts haven’t worked yet, and there is a worry he could join the Spanish giants in 2026.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Lisbon stats Apps 63 Goals 56 Assists 19

Gyokeres is now considered a leading contender to replace Haaland, and the Blues have already made contact with the players' representatives, as Sporting's director of football, Hugo Viana, is set to join City at the end of the season.