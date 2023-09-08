Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola doesn't look to be slowing down regarding his plans for potential incomings and has a talented star on is radar at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving Manchester City?

Following an excellent year at Manchester City that yielded a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland, Rodrigo and Bernardo Silva have all been nominated for the 2023 Ballon d’Or award.

Goalkeeper Ederson has been put forward for the Yashin Trophy award and winners of any prizes will be revealed on October 30th during a ceremony in Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Manchester City talisman Haaland was an unused substitute for Norway in their 6-0 friendly victory over Jordan on Thursday, sparking concerns that the Leeds-born forward may have picked up an injury. Norway boss Stale Solbakken confirmed however that Haaland was in fact rested for the encounter to ensure he is fresh to face Georgia in a win-or-bust Euro 2024 qualifying match at home next Tuesday, as per The Manchester Evening News.

Explaining his decision to rest Haaland, Solbakken added: "They [City] started the pre-season 14 days later than everyone else because of the Champions League. There is a small backlog, which is getting smaller and smaller every day. Then we think it makes the most sense for him to build up and train with Bjørn Vidar Stenersen [physio/coach] so that he is 100 per cent by Tuesday."

iNews have broke in recent days that Manchester City are keeping eyes on Brighton & Hove Albion teen sensation Evan Ferguson and view the Republic of Ireland international as someone who could partner Haaland in attack or succeed the Norway international if he were to move on to Real Madrid.

Is Ian Maatsen signing for Manchester City?

According to 90min, Manchester City are among a clutch of clubs monitoring Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen amid uncertainty surrounding his contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

Maatsen has just a year left to run on his deal at Chelsea as his potential next steps go under the microscope. Mauricio Pochettino is keen to tie him down to new terms, but Manchester City boss Guardiola is believed to be an admirer of the 21-year-old, who could fulfil their desire to bring in a natural left-back with an exciting future.

Labelled as "hugely talented" by former teammate Simon Moore, Maatsen has made 124 senior appearances combined at Chelsea alongside loan spells at Burnley, Coventry City and Charlton Athletic, registering eight goals and ten assists in all competitions along the way, as per Transfermarkt.

West Ham United were also keen to bring Maatsen to the London Stadium in the summer transfer window as his stock continues to rise following his breakthrough at Chelsea, but failed with their approach.

Nevertheless, he has remained at Chelsea for the time being; however, reported interest from Manchester City could be a tempting avenue for the Netherlands Under-21 cap to further his career.