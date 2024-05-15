Tottenham have been tipped to land an incredible deal this summer despite missing out on Champions League football next season.

Spurs miss out on Champions League

Tottenham will be playing Europa League football at best next season, after a 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City moved the visitors to within a win of the title, and confirmed that the Lilywhites can no longer catch fourth-placed Aston Villa, who will take the final Champions League spot.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou hit out at his own fanbase following the defeat, with plenty of Spurs fans cheering the loss as it prevented Arsenal from being in pole position for their first Premier League title since 2004.

"The foundations are really fragile," the Australian said after the game. "The last 48 hours have shown me that. It's inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise. It's just my observations, mate."

A final day trip to Sheffield United awaits the Lilywhites, with Spurs expected to put the already relegated Blades to the sword. If they don't though, they will be looking nervously over their shoulder, with both Chelsea and Newcastle still able to leapfrog the Lilywhites courtesy of their superior goal difference, a scenario which would leave Tottenham with UEFA Conference League football next season.

Either way, it is far from the hopes that Spurs harboured at the midway point of the campaign, but is likely about as expected from the beginning of the season in the wake of Harry Kane's departure. Now, attention turns to summer, and they have been tipped to land an audacious deal.

Spurs tipped to land Champions League winner

That comes courtesy of former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton, who has audaciously tipped the Lilywhites as a potential landing spot for Manchester City's Jack Grealish, claiming he knows the player well from their time together in the Midlands.

The Englishman has seen injuries derail his season and even when fit has struggled to fire on all cylinders. He has started just 10 Premier League games all season and was an unused substitute in their most recent win over the Lilywhites, with fellow winger Jeremy Doku sent on instead.

He remains a clearly talented star though, and has been dubbed "world class" by people across the game, including by pundit Dean Saunders, while has has plenty of trophies to back up his ability, including an unforgettable treble last season.

And if he were to leave the Etihad, Hutton, who remains close to Grealish, believes Tottenham have a chance, though money could be a problem.

“I think the number ten role is somewhere Grealish could play at Tottenham. “If Maddison isn’t available or isn’t on form, you need the backup and he could come in. “But, from what I know, it comes down to money. Man City paid £100m, and I was at Villa when Daniel Levy wasn’t willing to spend £20m to bring him from the Championship. “He’s 28 now, but they’ll still want a substantial fee."

On top of the fee, his wages would make him easily the highest earner at the club, and he would likely have to take a cut on his £300,000 a week deal in the North West.

Tottenham's top earners Player Wage per week Heung Min Son £190,000 James Maddison £170,000 Timo Werner* £165,000 Cristian Romero £165,000 Dejan Kulusevski £110,000

Though Grealish has long been a target for Tottenham, and Spurs remain in the hunt for a new option on the left hand side with Timo Werner's loan deal not yet permanent, a move for the Englishman given the finances involved and Spurs' lack of Champions League football looks more like a pipe dream than reality.