Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has very much been living it up since winning the treble and has now been caught amid all the celebrations begging Bernardo Silva to stay.

What has Grealish been doing in the Man City celebrations?

Over the weekend, Pep Guardiola and his team – who have a number of serious allegations against their name – completed a historic season as they beat Inter Milan to secure the Champions League for the first time in the club's history.

This sealed a treble for the Manchester club – matching the 1999 efforts of their biggest rivals – with City also lifting the Premier League and the FA Cup over the course of the past campaign.

Unsurprisingly then, the Cityzens have been leaving it up ever since, with Grealish apparently leading the way when it comes to the celebrations.

For instance, numerous videos – such as this one – have caught him drunkenly stumbling around, enjoying himself to the fullest extent.

While a video has also gone viral of Erling Haaland pouring champagne over his head – with the Englishman not looking too impressed.

Is Bernardo Silva leaving Man City?

However, amid all the drunken antics, perhaps the most interesting bit of footage to emerge came via the Football Daily Twitter feed.

Indeed, while the City players celebrate together on a tram, Grealish can be seen pressing his hands together in prayer and mouthing to Silva: "Please don't go."

Unfortunately, though, it seems as though the Englishman probably won't get his wish. After all, 90min have recently reported that the City star wants to leave this summer.

Indeed, the article explains that the 28-year-old, who is contracted to City until 2025, has reaffirmed to the club that he is ready for a new challenge.

It seems he will be allowed to go with Guardiola's side willing to do business providing they receive an offer around the £75m mark.

Barcelona were linked in the recent past and seem like a strong possible option right now but perhaps other options will emerge in the coming weeks.