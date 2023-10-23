Manchester City are believed to be keen on a mouthwatering transfer involving one of the brightest talents in all of world football, according to reports.

On Saturday, City recorded a deserved 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium as goals from Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland cancelled out a reply from the visitors courtesy of Ansu Fati. Speaking in the aftermath of their triumph, Citizens boss Pep Guardiola afforded special praise to Belgian winger Jeremy Doku for his role in securing all three points, stating:

"After the West Ham game he didn’t play one or two (games) because of doubts he has to play game, game, game and he is not used to it. He is an exceptional winger.

"Jeremy is so smart in defensive areas and after, he has the quality. He got to the byline and got us the first goal and there were many actions. It’s the start of many years for him in this house."

In other news, a Kevin De Bruyne update from Football Insider claims that the midfielder could be made to wait for a new deal at the Etihad Stadium as concerns continue to mount regarding his injury record. The Belgium international is expected to be out until the New Year with a hamstring issue and there is reportedly "no urgency" from the Premier League champions to sit down for talks over a contract renewal, despite the fact that his current deal expires in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has issued a Kalvin Phillips update on the future of the midfielder, saying: "Understand both City and player side consider Kalvin Phillips’ January exit ‘very likely’ at this point. Kalvin will still fight to play as much as possible in the next two months but his plan is to be regular starter elsewhere in 2024."

Manchester City's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Champions League Young Boys Wankdorf Stadium Premier League Manchester United Old Trafford Premier League Bournemouth Etihad Stadium Champions League Young Boys Etihad Stadium Premier League Chelsea Stamford Bridge

According to a Man City transfer update from Football Insider, it is believed that the Citizens are now exploring a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, who also has interest in his services from Liverpool amid frustrations with his playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

One recruitment figure close to the situation has described the Germany international as a "potential world beater" to the outlet as his stock continues to rise at the Allianz Arena.

Champions League winner Musiala has managed to feature nine times in all competitions for Bayern Munich across all competitions this term, registering one goal and three assists in the process (Musiala statistics - Transfermarkt).

Maintaining an average WhoScored match rating of 7.06/10 for his exploits in the Bundesliga this campaign, Musiala is an extremely bright young player who could add another layer of elite quality to the Citizens' star-studded side.