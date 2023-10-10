Manchester City are in pole position to sign a new defensive midfielder in January, but a reliable journalist has confirmed that they aren’t the only club looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Who have Man City bought in 2023?

Over the summer, Pep Guardiola’s side secured the services of Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic, whilst sanctioning the permanent exits of Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, Ilkay Gundogan, Benjamin Mendy, Nahuel Bustos and Yangel Herrera.

The Sky Blues also gave the green light for Joao Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, James McAtee, Maximo Perrone, Issa Kabore, Tommy Doyle, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Slobodan Tedic to go out on loan for the remainder of the season in order to increase their game time.

Therefore, having made space in the squad for even more new signings in January, Guardiola is already assessing his options in the market and appears to have identified Benfica’s Joao Neves as a player he’d like to bring to the Etihad Stadium.

The Portugal international still has another five years remaining on his deal with Roger Schmidt’s side (Benfica contracts), but with the 19-year-old having majorly impressed since getting promoted from the academy to his club’s first team, he’s caught the eye.

Taking to X, Graeme Bailey revealed in a Joao Neves transfer update that Man City are the current frontrunners to sign the central talisman at Benfica, but admitted that they aren't alone in their pursuit. He wrote:

“Man City lead chase for Benfica's Joao Neves. Man United, PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have both also been watching the midfielder.”

Expanding in his column for 90min, the reporter claimed that the teenager has impressed scouts when they have been in attendance to watch their target and City chiefs believe that he "would be ready" to complete a switch to England.

How good is Joao Neves?

According to talent scout Jacek Kulig, Neves is a “warrior” for the way he dictates play in the centre of the park, where he currently ranks in the 98th percentile for blocks by midfielders (FBRef - Neves statistics), and is extremely calm and composed on the ball, recording a 91.6% pass success rate.

Joao Neves' Strengths Joao Neves' Weaknesses Aerial duels Player has no significant weaknesses Passing (Data via WhoScored) Tackling Blocking the ball

The Tavira native, who pockets £3k-per-week (Benfica salaries), is a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield, one role in defence and the other in the final third (Transfermarkt - Neves positions), so he would be a wonderful option to have in the building.

In addition, Neves shares the same representative, Gestifute, as Ederson, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes (Man City agents), so this existing connection that his management already has to the club could give the board a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line in January.