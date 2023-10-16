Manchester City are eyeing a move for a renowned "world-class" star who may well opt for a Premier League move in 2024, according to a fresh transfer update.

Man City signings: Gvardiola, Kovacic, Nunes and Doku

Pep Guardiola's side experienced a very rare wobble prior to the international break, having lost back-to-back league games against Wolves and Arsenal. Not only that, but they were also dumped out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle United, while they needed a late Julian Alvarez goal to secure victory away to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

There is no reason to panic, however, and City remain the favourites to win yet another Premier League title, with their efforts aided by some important summer transfer business. Josko Gvardiol arrived from Leipzig to add more versatility to the back-line, while the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku have all come in to buff up the midfield and attack.

The money is clearly available for Guardiola to continue spending in the approaching transfer windows, and while January could prove to be relatively quiet at the Etihad, it would be a surprise if more reinforcements didn't arrive next summer. It looks as though a world-renowned star could be on his way to Manchester if the club get their wish, in what represents an exciting transfer update.

According to an update from TEAMtalk, Joshua Kimmich to Manchester City could happen in 2024, with the Premier League champions keen on snapping up the versatile midfielder. Their source said:

"I am told that whether Kimmich is willing to move away from Bayern, that is the main question that is concerning City and others who are interested. If he does show that willing - then expect a major push (from City)."

This could be a magnificent piece of business by City, with Kimmich's stats highlighting why he is arguably one of Europe's leading midfielders at the moment. He has now made 358 appearances for Bayern, winning a hugely impressive eight Bundesliga titles in that time, as well as one Champions League crown back in 2020.

The 28-year-old Manchester City transfer target possesses so much of what Guardiola loves in his players, from technical ability to versatility and a strong work ethic, and the fact that their pair have worked together during their time at Bayern can only be a good thing, suggesting the Spaniard knows his game inside out.

In fact, legendary former Germany striker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has even lauded Kimmich as a truly elite footballer in the past, saying of him:

"It is no exaggeration to say that Joshua Kimmich is the very embodiment of world class. There's only one Joshua Kimmich and we're very glad he plays at Bayern."

Kimmich could bring even more control to City's midfield, at a time when they are arguably missing the departed Ilkay Gundodan, and at 28, there is no reason why he couldn't be a great signing for several years.

The Germany international can also play at full-back, as was often the case during his younger days, and this ability to flourish in a number of different positions, all to an exceptional level, is such a great weapon to have.