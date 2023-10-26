Manchester City could accept a club record offer after putting a huge price tag on one of their star player, a new report has claimed.

Man City transfer news

The treble winners have begun the campaign in solid fashion under Pep Guardiola, although back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Wolves and Arsenal prior to the international break have seen them trail Tottenham at the top of the table. In the week, City recorded another Champions League victory away to Young Boys, defeating the Swiss side 3-1 in Group G, with goals from Julian Alvarez, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland.

Recent updates have claimed that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing Alvarez, although City are confident the forward will stay at the Etihad. Now, a further development has emerged.

According to Football Insider, who shared a new Julian Alvarez transfer update, City could now accept a huge £80m offer, which would make him the club’s most expensive sale of all time. However, City “do not need the money” and are “desperate” to keep the player, which explains the huge asking price.

Man City’s most expensive sales

Alvarez has made an impact at the Etihad, with Guardiola saying last year:

“I knew him in a bit from the TV, the clips at River Plate – I am surprised how good he is. All of us are impressed how he is as a centre forward, the work ethic and many things.

“He is always positive and always in training sessions he gives everything. I like these kind of players. He was involved in two goals in the last game so he has quality to play. We are delighted. Julian is an exceptional player.’”

More recently, Ally McCoist has also praised the forward, believeing he goes under the radar for the Sky Blues.

“I thought he was superb tonight. I said he went under the radar a little bit, what I meant was that when you think of Man City’s key figures you maybe think of the goalkeeper [Ederson], of [Ruben] Dias, Rodri, Haaland.

“Alvarez maybe wouldn’t immediately spring to mind, but on form like that it would be very difficult to keep him out of the side.”

However, as can be seen below, a possible Alvarez exit for £80m would see him smash the transfer record at City when it comes to player departures.

Man City record sales To Fee Raheem Sterling Chelsea €56.2m Ferran Torres Barcelona €55m Gabriel Jesus Arsenal €45m Leroy Sane Bayern Munich €49m Cole Palmer Chelsea €47m

You can see why City would want such a big fee as well, with the player scoring 24 times and providing 10 assists so far for the club, so his future could be one to watch in 2024. (Julian Alvarez stats – Transfermarkt)