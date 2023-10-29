Manchester City could be set to lose one of their most in-form players in January, with a fresh report revealing that an overseas club are looking to tempt him away from the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne linked to Saudi League

According to Football Insider, Saudi Arabian officials have highlighted De Bruyne as a serious transfer target ahead of next year, with chiefs in the Middle East hoping to increase their profile of football operation worldwide by persuading the midfielder to join their project.

The Blues talisman specifically appears to be being targeted by Al-Nassr, who have already contacted his agent to arrange a meeting to discuss the conditions of a move in the near future (Rudy Galetti), but he’s not the only one who could be heading for the exit door.

Etihad Stadium striker Julian Alvarez has also recently been attracting interest from La Liga clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid having emerged as Pep Guardiola’s second best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - Man City statistics).

If Argentina’s international were to be the subject of an offer of £80m plus, it’s been claimed that this would be accepted, which would make the 23-year-old the club’s most expensive sale of all time (Football Insider), and it looks like chiefs are set to have their resolve tested.

Real Madrid preparing offer for Julian Alvarez

According to Spanish reports (via Sport Witness), Real Madrid will increase their interest in Alvarez in January. The Los Blancos are "willing to take a bold step" to sign the centre-forward by preparing a "substantial offer" worth approximately €100m (£87m).

Carlo Ancelotti believes that this fee will be enough to beat Barcelona to his target's signature, and whilst Man City's stance regarding a sale is currently unknown, it's claimed there could be an "intense" couple of months ahead.

Alvarez has made an excellent start to the new season having posted 12 contributions, seven goals and five assists, in 15 appearances across all competitions (Transfermarkt - Alvarez statistics), with his prolific form in the final third having seen him hailed a “special talent” by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Calchin native has also been key in creating chances for his fellow teammates having recorded a total of 41 crosses so far this term, which is more than any other member of Guardiola’s squad (FBRef - Man City statistics).

Alvarez - Strengths Alvarez - Weaknesses Direct free-kicks Aerial duels Through balls (Data via WhoScored) Long shots Finishing Holding onto the ball

Sponsored by Adidas, the striker is even a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so he’s a fantastic option to have available.

Above all else, Alvarez simply knows what it takes to compete and be successful having secured 14 trophies since first bursting onto the professional scene, so it’s vital that the board are able to retain his winning mentality beyond January.