Manchester City have fallen below their usual expectations this season, but Pep Guardiola has wasted no time in beginning to rebuild his faltering squad.

City's January rebuild continues

Following a historic fourth successive title in a row, Pep hasn't been able to get his side firing on all cylinders this term. Sitting fifth in the Premier League table, securing Champions League football has become the most realistic aim for the faltering champions.

Last weekend, a surprise 5-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium compounded their misery, and just two victories in their last six encounters across all competitions hardly served as ideal preperation for the trip to face Leyton Orient in the FA Cup 4th Round this weekend.

Nevertheless, the tie at Brisbane Road serves as an ideal opportunity to speed up the bedding in process regarding Manchester City's lengthy list of January arrivals. Omar Marmoush was the standout after his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt, and the Egyptian, Nico Gonzalez and Vitor Reis all start on Saturday.

Several injections of fresh blood can work wonders in a dressing room, but it may also take time for everyone to acclimatise. Despite the Blues' recent woes, fielding some of their new signings against League One opposition may the ideal platform to build an understanding within a squad that is lacking vibrancy at the moment.

However, with movement into the building comes casualties, and Guardiola has now sanctioned an out-of-window deal for one star who finds himself on the fringes at the Etihad.

Man City sanction Kayky loan exit

As first reported by journalist Vene Casagrande, Man City will loan fringe winger Kayky to Brazilian outfit Bahia, a move that has now been confirmed by both clubs.

He wrote on X: "Striker Kayky, 21, is back at Bahia. The deal was recently finalized and will be announced soon. The player belongs to the City Group and was at Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and will be loaned to Tricolor Baiano. Another good signing for Bahia."

Kayky statistics at Sparta Rotterdam - 2024/25 Appearances 7 Goals 0 Assists 0

Previously on loan at Sparta Rotterdam during the first half of the campaign, the 21-year-old struggled for meaningful minutes in the Eredivisie. Despite his lack of impact, Kayky did record a 100% dribble success rate in the Dutch top-flight, showing a glimmer of what he has to offer in the right enviromnent.

Touted as someone who could 'become a very good player in the future' by Brazil icon Rivaldo, big things are still expected of the youngster who notched three goals and four assists in 28 appearances during a similar loan spell with Bahia in 2023.

Globo Esporte report Kayky has signed for the entirety of the 2025 campaign in his homeland. You get the impression he can kick on at one of the City Football Group's affiliates before a decision is made on his long-term future in Manchester further down the line.