There's simply no stopping this Manchester City side these days, after conquering the Premier League for the third consecutive time last season, before finally making their mark on European football by winning the Champions League for the first time in their history.

To stay at the top, the very best teams in the world are often ruthless on and off the pitch. And City have been no different, bidding farewell to the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, and Aymeric Laport during the summer transfer window, whilst welcoming upgrades such as Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, and Jeremy Doku.

Not even Pep Guardiola always gets what he wants, however, and that could lead to the exit of one of his star players, with Manchester City reportedly set to delay contract talks.

What's the latest Manchester City news?

It comes as little surprise that City are the only side in England's top flight to keep their 100% record with five games played. Those at The Etihad, whilst looking slightly nervous in victories over Burnley, Newcastle United, and Sheffield United, look on course to become the first-ever side to win four Premier League titles on the bounce.

What's even more impressive is the fact that they've kept their run intact without star man Kevin de Bruyne, who suffered yet another injury blow against Burnley on the opening night, which could reportedly see him miss the rest of the calendar year.

With that said, according to The Daily Star, Manchester City have delayed opening contract talks with De Bruyne whilst he recovers from injury. This comes despite the suggestion that Guardiola is desperate to keep the Belgian, whose current deal comes to an end in the summer of 2025. This means that, unless he receives a new deal, De Bruyne will be free to negotiate his exit from January of 2025.

Should Manchester City offer Kevin de Bruyne a new deal?

Even though De Bruyne missed nine games through injury last season, and has already suffered another blow in the current campaign, his world-class ability makes him an invaluable option at The Etihad.

Last season, despite being forced to watch from the sidelines for nine games, the former Wolfsburg man was involved in a sensational 41 goals in all competitions, with 10 goals and 31 assists. City may have been able to replace Mahrez, Laporte, and Gundogan in the summer, but what De Bruyne offers is arguably something that money cannot currently buy.

Full of praise for his star player after he scored four goals in one game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Guardiola said, via TNT Sports: “He has been our key man in this part of the season. It is not just what he creates and the goals and everything. He helps us a lot. I am happy because Kevin is so generous and always thinking the best for the team but this year is also the most prolific for him.”

With that said, the question as to whether or not City should offer De Bruyne a new contract should perhaps not even exist, even with his injury issues.