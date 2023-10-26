One Saudi Pro League club have made contact with the agent of a Manchester City superstar, according to a new report.

Man City transfer news…

The Sky Blues were once again busy in the summer transfer market, despite a historic treble winning campaign last time out. Pep Guardiola’s side brought in the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku, Mateus Nunes and Josko Gvardiol from Chelsea, Rennes, Wolves and RB Leipzig respectively, however, there were also a number of players who left the club.

Man City summer exits New club Cole Palmer Chelsea Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli Aymeric Laporte Al Nassr Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona Joao Cancelo Barcelona (loan) James McAtee Sheffield United (loan)

On the pitch, City have made a solid start to the new season, although back-to-back defeats to Wolves and Arsenal prior to the international break have left them behind Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table after nine rounds of fixtures. One player who City have been without recently is influential midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, and it looks as if the Belgium international is a wanted man if a new report is to be believed.

Journalist Rudy Galetti provided a Kevin de Bruyne transfer update in the last 48 hours, revealing that Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, who signed Aymeric Laporte in the summer, have made contact with the player’s agent to set up a meeting where they plan to discuss a potential transfer.

“Al Nassr contacted De Bruyne’s agent to set up a meeting with the player soon. The aim of the club is to explain in details its long-term project to the Belgian, whose contract with MCFC will expire in 2025: evolving situation.”

Is Kevin de Bruyne injured?

De Bruyne started the opening game of the season against Burnley, however, the attacking midfielder suffered an injury setback just 20 minutes into the game back in August and hasn’t featured since. A recent De Bruyne injury update has suggested that the 32-year-old is no closer to returning, with Guardiola saying:

"No problems, except Kevin. No, I don't know. [When Kevin will be back]."

Guardiola is a huge fan of De Bruyne as well, previously labelling the player as the “best in the world”.

“He’s so important. He is the best in the world in this kind of running and transition. He can run and break the space for the opponent. It’s devastating. He is really, really good. Everyone knows it – this isn’t the first season he’s played in the Premier League.”

Therefore, it could be a huge blow if City were to lose their star man to the Saudi Pro League in the future, however, the club’s current priority will be getting him back to full fitness once more, with City looking to defend their Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles.