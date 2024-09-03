One Manchester City star who has been described as “remarkable” by manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he will soon be having conversations with the club over his contract situation.

The Blues had a relatively quiet transfer window this summer, but that hasn’t stopped them from making another strong start to the Premier League season. Guardiola’s side have won their first three league games of the campaign, with their latest victory coming against West Ham United.

Manchester City’s summer transfer window

As stated, the club was rather quiet this summer, making just two new additions. One of those was in the form of Savinho joining from French side Troyes and the other saw midfielder İlkay Gündoğan re-join from FC Barcelona.

Manchester City's summer signings Savinho Troyes İlkay Gündoğan FC Barcelona

However, the club did see a lot of players leave, with the most high-profile departure being forward Julian Alvarez, who left to join Atlético Madrid. As well as the Argentine, City also let João Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Sergio Gomez leave on a permanent basis.

Despite signing just two new players, City were said to be looking at some new faces as the window came to a close. Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson was linked and is expected to be a target in 2025, though he could cost up to £70m.

As well as potentially looking to sign Ferguson, City were also said to be interested in Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi, with Guardiola said to be a “huge” fan of his. The 29-year-old impressed for Celtic in pre-season against City and was at it again in his side's win over Rangers on Sunday.

£55m Man City ace set to have contract conversations

Manchester City’s talisman Kevin de Bruyne has revealed that he will be having “conversations” with the club about his contract situation, as he is in the final year of his deal. De Bruyne cost the Blues £55 million in August 2015, and given what he has achieved at the club, it was worth every penny.

The Belgium superstar, who Guardiola described as “remarkable” after the club beat Southampton 4-1 back in April 2023, believes there will be conversations between him and the club once the season gets into full swing.

De Bruyne told journalist Mike Minay, via Manchester City News: “I haven’t spoken to anyone. There’s been a lot of noise and news. I said in the summer, I expected a quiet summer, and that’s actually what happened. I’ve been on holiday, came back, and started training. That’s it. Nothing to tell.

“Once the season goes on, I’m sure there will be conversations to be had. I just want to feel good, play good football, and this will come in the upcoming months. I don’t really feel the rush for the moment.”

The Belgian international was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the early part of the summer transfer window, but an offer didn’t arrive, and he has now entered the final year of his contract at the club, putting his future into doubt.