Highlights Manchester City are looking to sign highly-rated Manchester United player Kobbie Mainoo, highlighting the stark gulf between the two teams.

Mainoo, an 18-year-old midfielder, has already impressed at Old Trafford and has the potential for a massive future in the game.

This potential transfer would further showcase City's dominance over their rivals following their recent derby victory.

Manchester City are looking to sign a "fantastic" Manchester United player in the near future, according to an eye-catching transfer update.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola's side are again the team to beat in the Premier League this season, even if they may not end the weekend in pole position.

Having got over a mini-slump, City are playing some wonderful football again, and the manner in which they dispatched rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend was ominous for the other clubs challenging for the title.

Guardiola again refreshed his squad during the summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku, among others, and he will always be looking out for further signings moving forward, with the possibility of making additions in January.

While focusing on the present is clearly important for the Spaniard, he is someone who will also want to ensure that City remain a force well into the future after he is gone, highlighting the need to snap up some of the most exciting young talent around, too.

It looks as though that is exactly what the club are looking to do at the moment, and they are reportedly eyeing an audacious piece of business.

Man City want Kobbie Mainoo

According to an update from FourFourTwo, Manchester City are attempting a stunning move to sign highly rated Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

It is stated that they want the 18-year-old to cross enemy lines, with Mainoo incidentally part of the outlet's most exciting teenagers, where he ranks 43rd.

This could be a spectacular swoop by City, not only because it would be robbing one of their biggest rivals of a huge talent, but also because of Mainoo's potential ceiling as a player.

At just 18, the Englishman has already caught the eye greatly at Old Trafford, with Mainoo's statistics highlighting that he has made three first-team appearances, as well as shining during pre-season, when Denis Irwin said of him (via Metro):

"He’s had a fantastic game, Kobbie. Brave, good on the ball.

"He’s got confidence, he looks a real top player. What I’ve seen from Mainoo, what the manager’s seen in training and matches, he must trust him."

Mainoo is also a three-time England Under-19 international, suggesting that he could rise through the ranks at international level and eventually make it into the senior setup, so plenty points towards him having a massive future in the game.

United will clearly be absolutely desperate to keep hold of the teenage midfielder, seeing him as a major part of their future, but the lure of City and Guardiola is clearly great, so his head could be turned by representing arguably the world's best club side on current form.

It is a transfer story that perfectly illustrates how City have overtaken their rivals in recent years - this is something that would have happened in reverse in the past and be a big statement of intent.