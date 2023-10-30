Manchester City are believed to be keen on bolstering a key area with a talented star; however, they will face rival competition from Arsenal, according to reports.

The Citizens look to be showing no sign of slowing down in their quest to acquire new talent to strengthen the ranks under Pep Guardiola following the additions of Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Matheus Nunes. Whether Manchester City choose to go down the path of acquiring youth or experience, Guardiola's talent identification radar is usually on point and the Spaniard has cultivated a reputation in conjunction with his scouting team of rarely making a poor investment.

According to Sports Zone via TEAMtalk, Paris Saint-Germain teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery is a target for Manchester City despite news that he is closing in on a new contract at the Parc des Princes. The report states that an agreement in principle has been reached over the 17-year-old extending his time in Paris; however, Manchester City could look to lodge a last-minute bid in an attempt to lure the midfielder to the Premier League.

Speaking of experience, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been offered to Manchester City and could re-unite with Citizens boss Guardiola on a free transfer next summer when his contract at the La Liga giants expires. Nevertheless, West Ham United, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United could all rival Manchester City to sign the former German international, who is believed to be open to a dramatic switch to the English top-flight in the twilight of his distinguished career.

City seem to have their sights on more than one player at the minute and they could also be joined by other suitors in the race for a talented defender, according to a fresh report.

Man City keen on Marc Guehi

According to a transfer report from The Sun, Manchester City are keen on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and they could even lodge a bid for the England international in January despite the Eagles' insistence that he is not for sale at any price at present.

Crystal Palace would want a huge fee for the defender, possibly even a club record at Selhurst Park, who is also being lined up by Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and even his former club Chelsea, where he came through the academy system at Cobham.

Marc Guehi stats for Crystal Palace (Transfermarkt) Appearances 95 Goals 3 Assists 1

Providing a physically imposing presence for Roy Hodgson's men, Guehi has excelled in 2023/24, making an average of 4.6 clearances, 1.3 tackles and 1.3 blocks per game in the Premier League this term (Guehi stats - WhoScored).

Capable of stepping out from the back, Guehi, who has previously been dubbed "composed" by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, has also managed to successfully carry out ten shot-creating actions in the English top-flight, demonstrating his capacity to efficiently progress the ball from deep (Guehi statistics - FBRef).