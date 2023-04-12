Fans online have been left stunned after Bernardo Silva nutmegged multiple players in one run for Manchester City in their most recent outing.

What's the latest on Man City and Bernardo Silva?

On Tuesday night, the Cityzens gave their hopes of securing a first-ever Champions League title a huge boost as they cruised to a 3-0 win at the Etihad.

Coming up against Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich in the first leg of their tantalising quarter-final clash, a well-fought first half saw City go in 1-0 at the break thanks to a stunning long-distance effort from Rodri.

Pep Guardiola and co were then able to dominate the later stages of the game as two goals in the space of six minutes from Silva and then Erling Haaland sealed the 3-0 victory.

While the Portugal international scored that vital goal, he also worked hard defensively to help nullify the potential attacking threat of Bayern wingback Alphonso Davies.

This was something noted by his manager after the game, with Guardiola telling Sky Sports: "He is a player who you say is going to play in that position and you do not have to say anything else.

"I have been lucky to coach some very good players for Barca and Bayern. He is one of the best players I ever trained in my life, ever. He is something special as a football player.

"Bernardo is a football player, he can play everywhere because he understands the game perfectly and every action with and without the ball.

"When Davies starts to go you cannot stop, Bernardo has the ability to read the positions, give us an extra pass. He is so important in these types of games, he can play holding midfielder. He is so, so important and lately he is scoring goals, which he lacked a little bit. Now he is being decisive."

Perhaps Silva's most jaw-dropping moment, however, came on the hour mark when the score was still only just 1-0.

Indeed, seemingly trapped in a cul-de-sac, the £150k-per-week star jinked forward, pushing the ball through Davies' legs, then Leon Goretzka's, before then doing the same to Davies once more (potentially twice, actually) before teeing up a shot for John Stones.

BT Sport shared the footage on their Twitter feed and it's safe to say a number of fans were stunned by the skill.

The praise just kept on coming with some onlookers on their knees at what they had just witnessed...

And some suggested, he actually got four nutmegs as he seems to beat Davies on three occasions, with two coming right at the end.