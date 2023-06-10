Fans online have been left stunned after Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku accidentally blocked an effort at goal off the line in the Champions League final.

Playing in Istanbul, Manchester City were hoping to complete a treble, having already won both the Premier League and the FA Cup this season.

Their opponents, however, were seeking a double with Simone Inzaghi's men already lifting the Coppa Italia earlier on in their campaign.

Pep Guardiola and co came into the game favourites but Inter probably had the better first half, with the most notable incident being an injury that forced Kevin de Bruyne off early.

However, the game burst into life when Rodri struck an opener in the 68th minute of the game to put City into a 1-0 lead – which was ultimately enough to win the game.

Less than two minutes after that goal, though, Inter came forward with an attack and Federico Dimarco's header looped over Ederson and bounced off the bar and back into the six-yard box.

The Italian then had another attempt at goal, and it looked as though his header was destined for the back of the net, only for Lukaku to inadvertently block it on the line.

To make things worse, Lukaku then missed a sitter with just moments to play.