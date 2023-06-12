Hollywood A-lister Julia Roberts has congratulated Manchester City and Pep Guardiola for winning the Champions League after he called her one of his biggest idols earlier in the season.

What happened between Pep Guardiola and Julia Roberts?

Back in March, the City manager told the press that he had three idols in his life in Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, and Julia Roberts.

However, Guardiola went on to say that he was left disappointed when she came to England and went to Old Trafford and not the Etihad.

He explained: “Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester - not in the 90s when Sir Alex [Ferguson] was winning titles and titles and titles. She came in the period where we were better than United, in these four or five years, right?

“And she went to visit Man United. She didn't come to see us. That's why even if I win the Champions League it will not compare for the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn't come to see us."

He joked: “Even if I win the Champions League it will not compare to this disappointment I had.”

Well, on the weekend, Man City finally did manage to go all the way in Europe's most prestigious football competition, with a 1-0 win against Inter Milan.

And it seems Roberts has taken notice of all this as she took to Instagram to post a message of support.

He wrote: "Congratulations @pepteam for leading your team to be UCL champions. #pep #soccermom"

Why did Pep Guardiola say he is a failure?

It was no doubt a brilliant day for all those involved with City as a single goal from Rodri was enough to seal the victory in Istanbul.

Not only did that give the Manchester outfit their first-ever Champions League trophy, it also sealed the treble, having already won the Premier League and the FA Cup during the season.

After managing all that, Guardiola won't have had many better weeks during his many fears as a top coach and this personal message from one of his idols would have been the sweetest of cherries on top.

Indeed, back when first talking about Roberts, he claimed: “I am a failure in the Champions League. If I win the Champions League three times in a row I will be a failure."

This was all because of Robert's past snub, but now he's won the trophy and been acknowledged by the Hollywood star, perhaps he can feel like more of a success.