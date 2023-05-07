Fans online have reacted after Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland missed a plethora of opportunities against Leeds United.

How bad was Erling Haaland against Leeds?

The Norwegian striker has simply torn English goalscoring records into pieces in his debut Premier League season so far.

Indeed, there are three games left to play in the competition, but the 22-year-old already has scored the most goals (35) in a single league campaign.

This topped Mohamed Salah's 32 goals for Liverpool in 2017-18 in a 38-game season, as well as Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole's previous best of 34 strikes in a 42-game season.

However, against Leeds United and Sam Allardyce at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, Haaland was uncharacteristically wasteful with his opportunities.

While Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to give City a 2-1 win, the £375k-p/w striker missed three big chances, hit the woodwork, fired four shots off target, and finished the game with an xG of 0.98 despite failing to hit the back of the net (via SofaScore).

Perhaps most notably, he missed the opportunity to cap off a beautiful move as Gundogan played a clever outside of the boot to Kevin de Bruyne who, in turn, flicked it perfectly into the path of Haaland.

That alone was bad enough to spark some shocked comments.

But Haaland actually went on to miss a number of other key opportunities and somebody online created a montage of his poor finishing on the day.

Here are some of the best reactions to this...

Haaland of course grew up supporting Leeds – as his father Alf Inge played for the club – and Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis (who played Neville Longbottom) was left wondering if maybe the misses were on purpose.

Seeing as the 22-year-old also turned down the opportunity to take a penalty, which was then missed by Gundogan, there could be something to this conspiracy...