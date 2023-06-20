Erling Haaland has shown he doesn't save all of his goals for games, scoring an unbelievable volley during training for Norway.

What's the latest on Erling Haaland?

The 22-year-old had an explosive first season in England, scoring 52 goals and creating nine assists across all competitions after joining Manchester City last summer.

His goalscoring prowess isn't just saved for club football, though, with Haaland scoring for Norway during the nation's recent 2-1 loss to Scotland, and now he's shown that he keeps finding the back of the net, even in training as a video of him scoring a spectacular volley has surfaced on Twitter.

After the ball was played in his direction, the forward controlled it with his chest, before letting it bounce. Then he took aim and unleashed a ferocious effort that struck the inside of the post before sailing into the back of the net.

No keeper in the world would have been able to keep it out, and it serves as a reminder of just how good Haaland is in front of goal. The striker has, at times, been accused of only scoring from close range, so the goal will silence the critics and prove he is capable of scoring from anywhere.

Check out the effort in all its glory below.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter to the sublime finish...

The plaudits kept coming, with fans comparing Haaland to a certain Transformer, an extraterrestrial and even an ancient Norse warrior...

One fan was quick to point out the goal was quite different to the close-range finishes he'd become known for, while another questioned why we don't see more of those from the forward in games...