Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has stunned fans by scoring a brilliant goal after just 13 seconds.

What is the quickest-ever FA Cup final goal?

Meeting at Wembley in the FA Cup final, Pep Guardiola and co faced bitter rivals Manchester United with both aiming for a double.

Indeed, City have already won the Premier League and also have a Champions League final to come.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have already lifted silverware at Wembley this season after beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

With so much on the line, both teams would have been raring to go but all of Erik ten Hag's pre-game plans would have had to have been reassessed after just a matter of seconds.

Indeed, after a long ball upfield was nodded to the edge of his own box by Victor Lindelof, Gundogan volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Incredibly, this moment of magic was the fastest goal in an FA Cup final. What's more, it's the first scored in the opening minute of the competition final since Louis Saha netted for Everton against Chelsea in 2009.

Supporters were blown away and here are the best reactions on Twitter...

Supporters just couldn’t believe it.