Fans online have been left fearing a near injury for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland after he took a tumble in training ahead of the Champions League final.

What's the latest on Erling Haaland and Man City?

It's been a brilliant season so far for Pep Guardiola and co – albeit it one with some very serious allegations hanging over their heads – as they've won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Later today in Istanbul, they will come up against Inter Milan in a European final. The Serie A giants are the only thing stopping City from becoming the first English team to win the treble since bitter rivals Manchester United did so in 1999.

With so much on the line, supporters will be desperate to have top goalscorer Haaland fit and ready to add to the 52 goals he's already netted in his debut season with the English club.

However, in a training session caught on camera by Hayters TV, the 22-year-old fell awkwardly after walking backwards into a water cooler.

It's safe to say a number of fans were left fearing the worst and even some people on the pitch can be heard groaning with concern.

However, Haaland is quickly helped back to his feet and rejoined the training drill, so it doesn't seem as though he was actually injured in any way.

Even so, this didn't stop a number of anxious fans from expressing their biggest fears online. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter...

At least some could see the funny side...