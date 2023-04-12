Fans online have reacted after seeing the Manchester City crowd brutally boo loaned-out defender Joao Cancelo upon his return to the Etihad​​​​​​.

What's the latest on Man City and Joao Cancelo?

In January, the full-back shocked many as he made a swift and unexpected move to German giants Bayern Munich until the end of the season.

Cancelo failed to start in any of City's last three matches across all competitions right before his exit, and so there were suggestions in the media that tension between him and Pep Guardiola caused the swift winter departure.

Just months after leaving the Premier League side, the £250k-per-week star had the chance to return to England as Bayern faced his parent club in the Champions League.

In the end, the home team picked up a memorable win as goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland sealed a 3-0 win.

Ironically, Cancelo didn't start this game either, but Thomas Tuchel did bring him off the bench with about ten minutes to play – even though all the goals had already been scored.

The Bundesliga club have the option to make the loan move permanent for £61.5m, and after seeing the reaction to Cancelo when he came on it's hard to see him coming back to City.

Indeed, as footage shared on the BT Sport Twitter feed shows, the home crowd clearly haven't forgiven him for ditching their side mid-season.

The boos rained down on Cancelo as he came on for Alphonso Davies. And BT commentator Darren Fletcher noted: "that's not the kind of reaction that a loan player would expect from his own fanbase."

After seeing the footage, a number of fans online had their say on the matter. Here are some of the best reactions...

Some onlookers even seemed to think that spells the end of Caneclo and City as a partnership.

And some felt it was harsh to treat him that way.