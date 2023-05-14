Fans online have reacted after Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored a stunning goal-of-the-season contender against Everton.

How did Ilkay Gundogan score against Everton?

After going toe-to-toe in their 1-1 Champions League draw against Real Madrid in the week, Pep Guardiola made four changes to his team to take on the Toffees.

Indeed, Aymeric Laporte replaced John Stones in defence, while Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez come in for Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva further up the pitch – talk about depth, huh...

Despite the 'weakened' team, City were looking to extend their lead over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League title and the opposition fought hard to make things awkward in the early stages of the game at Goodison Park.

However, all that good work was completely undone by a moment of pure brilliance from Gundogan – who incidentally was making his 300th appearance for the club – in the 37th minute of the game.

Indeed, as you can see in the Sky Sports footage below, the midfielder arrives in the box to get on the end of a Mahrez cross. However, the ball is slightly behind him, so he has to quickly readjust.

With that being the case, as if operating in slow-motion, the £140k-per-week German takes the ball on his thigh and then pivots mid-air to flick the ball into the back of the net without even being able to see the goal behind him.

It was a Dennis Bergkamp-esque type finish that would have had Arsenal fans hoping for a City defeat groaning in frustration.

Fans on Twitter didn't take long to flock to the footage though and these are some of the best reactions...

His value to this team can't be underrated as he added an assist to his name just minutes later as he set up Erling Haaland to make it 2-0 and then later made it three with his second of the clash.