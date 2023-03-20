BBC pundit Chris Sutton has slammed the rule which means youngsters Tommy Doyle and James McAtee will not be able to play against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

What's the latest on Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Man City?

Over the weekend, Pep Guardiola and his side managed to score five past Vincent Kompany's Burnley to reach the semi-final stage of the competition.

Also progressing in the FA Cup, Sheffield United pulled off a thrilling 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon with goals from Sam

Gallagher, Oli McBurnie, and a last-minute effort from Doyle.

Of course, the match-winner is only on loan from Man City while McAtee – who started the game for the Blades – also finds himself in the same situation.

And so, when it was revealed that Paul Heckingbottom's men would be facing Guardiola and co in the semi-final, it meant the loanee duo will not be able to play in the match.

Speaking on BBC 606 after the game, Sutton slammed the ruling, saying (2:18): "That's a joke."

He continued: "I do not like it. And the reason is okay, Pep didn't want them at Manchester City, young talented players.

"They have earned the right. Tommy Doyle, what a special moment today, a brilliant goal. He will never forget that moment.

"Come on these guys deserve the right to play in the semi-final."

Why can't Doyle and McAtee play in the FA Cup semi-final?

Before the draw was made, manager Heckingbottom was hopeful that Sheffield United wouldn't draw City, telling the press: "My wish now is that we don't draw City, it would complicate things with the loans."

He seemed unsure what would happen if this was the case, adding: "It would have to be discussed but if we don't draw them they're our players. If we do, they are their players."

And, of course, this exact scenario did end up occurring and when checking the official FA rules, it's clear that both loan players have no chance of being involved.

Indeed, the law explains (via YorkshireLive): "The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending Club."

All in all, it's a real shame for the two youngsters who certainly have earned the right to play in an FA Cup semi-final but sadly will just have to watch on from the sidelines and hope for the best when the match is played on the 22nd of April.