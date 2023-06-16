England manager Gareth Southgate has warned Jack Grealish over his antics during the Manchester City celebrations after winning the treble.

What did Gareth Southgate say about Jack Grealish?

The winger has made plenty of headlines over the past week or so as he's widely enjoyed letting off some steam after Pep Guardiola and his team secured the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup over the course of the past season.

For instance, he was even spotted on camera drunkenly begging City teammate Bernardo Silva not to leave in the summer, while more footage has seen him ambling around Manchester, often with Champagne in hand.

Despite all this, Grealish's season isn't tenchially over as he's part of the England squad which will play Euro 2024 qualifiers over the next few days – first against Malta, and then North Macedonia.

With this in mind, manager Southgate has been talking to the press about the player's off-field antics, suggesting that he best not cross the line.

He told the press (via TalkSport): "There is a line but in our head we weren't thinking of including the City players for this game.

"I have spoken with the players. We have talked about where the focus needs to be, where we need them to be and acknowledged what they have experienced and that's for me to manage.

"A few of our players would be teetotal. What is different is that everyone posts everything [on social media]. I wouldn't have liked a few of my nights out to be posted publicly. My generation would have a lot more problems."

Will Grealish play for England against Malta?

It's nice to see that Southgate at least understanding Grealish's behaviour and not coming down too hard on him – admitting that his on genertation would have been worse. Although, he did also suggest that none of the City players will featute against Malta.

And for the most part, it seems most of the footballing community has been able to enjoy the Man City man living it up, even if he has looked a bit worse for wear at times.

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor explained on TalkSport why the former Aston Villa captain has every right to let off a little steam.

He said: “You’ve done the work, played in multiple games this season, had the sleepless nights after games – people don’t see that part of it where you’re shattered, you’re dehydrated, you can’t eat after games, people don’t see the side of footballers where they’re putting the work in and how difficult it is to be a professional footballer.

“They’ve done and now it’s time to celebrate. The celebrations are on hold for England duty and they’ll continue after England duty because he’ll have more time off and it’s deserved.

“I just see a lad who is living the dream. He’s won the treble and he’s celebrating as he should do.”







