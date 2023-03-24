A number of England fans have flocked to Twitter to tear into Manchester City star Jack Grealish after he missed a huge opportunity for his country this week.

What's the latest on that Jack Grealish miss for England?

With Premier League football put on pause for a week, a number of the division's top players have left to go and represent their nations in qualifiers for Euro 2024.

Grealish was one name on that list as England started their campaign with a trip away to Naples against Euro 2020 winners Italy in what turned out to be a tight game.

Ultimately, Gareth Southgate and co picked up all three points as first-half goals from West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane gave the Three Lions a 2-0 lead going into the break.

In the second half, the Italians pulled one back thanks to debutant Mateo Retegui before Luke Shaw's red card in the 80th minute made for a nervy ending.

England held on for the win, but had Grealish managed to score earlier in the match, things may have been a lot more comfortable for him and his teammates over the course of the 90 minutes.

Indeed, just after Kane scored the second goal of the game – his record-breaking 54th for his country – good work from Bukayo Saka put the Spurs man in again, who picked Grealish out at the far post with a great cross.

However, with almost the whole goal at his mercy, the Man City ace got his technique all wrong as he flashed the ball wide and out for a goal kick when a goal looked almost certain.

For a player of his quality – Grealish currently earns a reported £230k a week – he surely had to score and that goal would have put the game to bed. As seen in this image, the player could hardly believe it himself.

Shocked by the miss, a number of fans took to Twitter to dish out some harsh words. Here are the strongest reactions...